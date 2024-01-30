Bolton: Second Trump Term ‘Could Cause Government Functions Almost to Break Down’

Former National Security Advisor John Bolton said Tuesday on CNN’s “The Source” that if former President Donald Trump was elected president again, it “could cause government functions almost to break down.”

Anchor Kaitlan Collins said, “As I was reading this forward you were saying he would cross lines that you believe would cause a constitutional crisis, and you say that essentially it would end up with him not departing voluntarily this time.”

Bolton said, “I think what he would do in terms of seeking retribution through the Justice Department, what he would do potentially through the Defense Department and some of the other agencies of government as well would produce constant constitutional agitations to the point where I think it would, it could cause government functions almost to break down. And when other mechanisms were applied, state, criminal prosecution, the federal cases, congressional oversight, we would be embroiled in litigation and controversy that could make it almost impossible to get back to normality after he’s gone. This is because as I think we saw beyond question in the first term.”

He added, “I tried today document in my book that he just doesn’t know limits. What he cares about is the greater glory of Donald Trump, the concept of the national interest or American national security are things he doesn’t comprehend. As I say, the pattern he established in the first term will continue in the second and just get worse.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN