Dem Rep. Moskowitz: Biden Should Destroy All Iranian Proxy Capabilities

On Tuesday, Rep. Jared Moskowitz (D-FL) called for President Joe Biden to use “the full force of the United States military” to “deliver a hammer blow” to Iran’s proxies and stated that “If I were the president, every boat and every plane that these proxies have, I would destroy. I would destroy their capabilities. Any airport that they launch these drones from, I would destroy and send a hammer blow to the proxies so that Iran finally understands the message.”

On MSNBC’s “Andrea Mitchell Reports,” Moskowitz said, “President Biden must deliver a hammer blow to these proxies in Yemen, Iraq, and other areas. It must be clear that the United States is firm, that we send a message, but also understand that this is a trap that China and Russia are also setting. They would love for us to get involved in a war in the Middle East, which would take our eye off of Ukraine, which would allow China to move against Taiwan. … If I were the president, every boat and every plane that these proxies have, I would destroy. I would destroy their capabilities. Any airport that they launch these drones from, I would destroy and send a hammer blow to the proxies so that Iran finally understands the message.”

Later, on the Fox News Channel’s “America Reports,” he stated, “I would make sure that Iran understands and we show the full force of the United States military on the proxies, and I think it should be sustained, as the President said.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett