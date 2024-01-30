Dem Rep. Moskowitz: Senate Needs to Stop Stalling on Sanctioning Iranian Oil Sales to China

On Tuesday, Rep. Jared Moskowitz (D-FL) stated that there’s “a lot more we can do” on sanctioning Iran, called for the Senate to move legislation on sanctioning Iran, and argued that there are “lots of things” we can do that wouldn’t involve strikes to punish Iran.

On the Fox News Channel’s “America Reports,” Moskowitz stated, “I worked on the bipartisan legislation in order to go — to put more sanctions on Iran, called the SHIP Act, to go after the Iranian oil that they’re selling to China, which is how they’re funding all of these proxies.”

He also stated, “I also think we have other things we can do. We should be denying Iranian diplomats access to this country to attend the United Nations, we should be doing more sanctions. So, this is a whole-of-government approach on how we need to be showing Iran that we mean business.”

On MSNBC’s “Andrea Mitchell Reports,” Moskowitz stated that the legislation is “something that passed on a bipartisan basis in the House. I can’t explain why the Senate does certain things or doesn’t do certain things sometimes. This passed with overwhelming majorities, two-thirds in the House. This is something the Senate should take up and send to the president’s desk, especially in light of this latest attack.”

He added, “[T]here’s a lot more we can do, both on sanctions, as well as a military response. We should also be denying Iranian leadership any entrance into the United States to attend any U.N. meetings. So, there [are] lots of things we can do diplomatically, we can do cyber-wise, as well as militarily.”

