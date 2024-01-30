Nikki Haley: Trump Is in Mental Decline — ‘That’s a Fact’

Republican presidential candidate former Gov. Nikki Haley (R-SC) said Tuesday on “CBS Mornings” that it was a “fact” former President Donald Trump has mentally declined.

Co-host Nate Burleson asked, “Governor, I want to get your thoughts real quick before we have to let you go. He did get you confused with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. You’ve worked with him closely, you’ve known him for quite some time, do you truly believe he is suffering from cognitive decline?”

Haley said, “Are we really, in this country, going to have two 80-year-olds running for president? It is a fact that when you are their age, you have mental decline. I don’t care who you are. You have mental decline. He didn’t just get me confused, he mentioned it over and over and over again. He’s not what he was in 2016. He has declined. That’s a fact.”

She added, “Joe Biden has declined in the two years since he’s been president. The party that puts a new generational leader in is the party that will win. That is why I am running. I don’t want my kids to live like this. If you’re going to have eight solid years, you can’t put a guy in their eighties in there.”

