Scaramucci: I’m Supporting Biden Because ‘I’m a Patriot First and a Partisan Second’

Former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci said Tuesday on CNN International’s “State of the Race” that he will vote for President Joe Biden because he is “a patriot first and a partisan second.”

Scaramucci said, “I’ve been a lifelong Republican. I’ve been in the Mitt Romney, Bush community of the Republican Party.”

When asked why he would vote for Biden, Scaramucci said, “I think we do have a rematch, and I’m a patriot first and a partisan second. And so I’m going to go with the institutions of the democracy and the checks and balances of the system, and not somebody that’s talking about tyranny and talking about being a dictator for a day or using the Department of Justice to persecute his political adversaries. He’s also talked about taking FCC licenses away from companies that don’t necessarily agree with political views.

He continued, “So I think we need to take these things seriously at this point. There’ll be a lot of discussion that comes out related to the insurrection and the election interference cases. In the next couple of months, I think you’ll see a president and his team that has very low regard for the American democracy.

Scaramucci added, “So, this is a democracy that made your family and my family incredibly successful in this country. And I think we have to look at it that way, a result of which I’ll be helping President Biden. I’ll raise him money, provide media advocacy, and take the necessary steps to make sure he’s reelected president. Not that he needs my help, by the way, because he’ll win this race handily, primarily because Mr. Trump has not been able to expand his base.”

