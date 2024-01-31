Carville on the Right’s Taylor Swift Attacks: ‘Most of These People Are Sexually Inadequate’

Political commentator James Carville said Tuesday on CNN’s “Anderson Cooper 360” that the right’s criticisms of singer Taylor Swift were because “most of these people are sexually inadequate.”

Anchor John Berman said, “If you’re Donald Trump or part of the far right and you’re having trouble with women voters, is there a worse strategy than attacking Taylor Swift?”

Carville replied, “I don’t think there’s anything strategic about this. I think most of these people are sexually inadequate and they go for all this crazy stuff. And I don’t think– and there’s nothing strategic about something that stupid. It’s just real stupidity to believe something like that. And she seems to me – I’m not very familiar with her generation – she seems like a really nice person, kind of well-raised and, you know, gives people that work for her like $100,000 bonuses. What’s there not to like about Ms. Swift? I have no idea. I didn’t get the memo.”

Berman said, “Do you think it’ll blow up in their face?”

Carville said, “I don’t know if their face is blown-uppable. But it’s massively entertaining to watch people this stupid go public. Honestly, John, I can’t get enough of it. I mean, come on. You can’t be that dumb, can you?”

