Cotton: ‘Serious Reservations’ About Iraq, Syria Strikes Being a Strategic Success

Friday on FNC’s “Special Report,” Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) expressed his doubt about the efficacy of the U.S. strikes in Iraq and Syria earlier in the day.

Cotton told host Bret Baier he had “serious reservations” about the strategic success of the missions.

“Well, first off, I want to express my admiration for our brave troops who carried out these strikes,” he said. “I have little doubt that the pilots and their crews had a tactical success tonight. I think it’s an open question whether this will be a strategic success by which I would set the standard for whether these attacks on Americans and international shipping stops. I have serious reservations about whether it will be a strategic success for numerous reasons. Just simply put one example. We let Iran’s leaders hightail it back to Iran from Syria and Iraq. So, I suspect we did not kill many key Iranian leaders in these regions.”

“Joe Biden also has shown no indication that he’s going to reverse his failed Iran policy, really, 11 years of failed Obama-Biden Iran policy of trying to appease and conciliating grant concessions to the Ayatollah,” Cotton added. “As far as I know, he is still giving sanctions relief to Iran to the tune of billions of dollars, even after the October 7 atrocities. So, while I don’t doubt that this will be a tactical success tonight and in the days ahead, I have very serious reservations about whether this will be a strategic success. We’ll know soon enough whether the attacks have stopped.”

