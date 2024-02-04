Clyburn: ‘Biden Has Not Lost Any Support Among African-Americans’

Representative James Clyburn (D-SC) said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union” that President Joe Biden “has not lost any support among African-Americans.”

Anchor Dana Bash said, “President Biden picked up his first official primary win last night in South Carolina. What did we learn about his strength with the key part of his base? Here with me is Jim Clyburn of South Carolina. Thank you for being here. The Biden campaign, with your help, went into South Carolina last night hoping for a show of force in a state where there’s, of course, a large black vote. There had been some concern about whether he has maintained miss standing with black voters. Based on what you saw last night, what’s the answer?”

Clyburn said, “Thank you very much for having me. I think the answer is an emphatic yes. The best illustration of that, he got 96% of the vote in this primary. But his largest percentage, over 97%, was in the town of Orangeburg where there are two HBCUs and a community college. And he got the largest percentage of the whole state. That demonstrates to me what I have been saying all the time, that Joe Biden has not lost any support among African-Americans. You can go out and talk to ten people, publish the comments of one, and maybe give off a different thought. He has not lost support among African-Americans.”

