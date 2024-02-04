Graham on Border Deal: ‘Process-Wise, We’re Not Going to Deal with This Next Week’

Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) said on this week’s “Fox News Sunday” broadcast that the Senate border deal will not be dealt with in the next week.

Anchor Shannon Bream said, “I want to make sure we talk about the border. We’ve been waiting on a deal. We think we’ll get the text here Sunday morning. We’re still waiting. we’re told even though we don’t have text yet there will be a move potentially to get this to a vote on the Senate floor before you leave for a two-week recess in February. There are a lot of folks who don’t want to see the deal at all, others say I’m open but am I going to vote that quickly?”

Graham said, “It’s a process. This is the oldest game in town, to bring an important piece of legislation right before a holiday or right before a break. So process wise, we’re not going to deal with this next week. It’s too important.”

He continued, “On substance I have been involved in negotiations. What they have achieved as far as I know, we haven’t seen yet, is a real change in asylum, is a real change in parole, a real change in expedited removal.”

Graham added, “There are Democrats willing to change this law to make it better, to deal with parole, to enhance expedited removal. Substantively James Langford I think has done a pretty good job. I’m going to wait and see what the final bill look likes. On process, there’s no way we’re going to be jammed. We’re not going to take up something this important right before a two week break. On the substance, I hope people keep an open mind. If you believe our laws are broken, you got to fix them.”

