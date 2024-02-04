Nikki Haley: Trump ‘Is Absolutely Playing Politics’ with U.S. Border

Republican presidential candidate former Gov. Nikki Haley (R-SC) said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union” that former President Donald Trump was “absolutely playing politics” by opposing the Senate’s immigration deal.

Anchor Dana Bash said, “Let’s turn to the crisis at the U.S. southern border. Bipartisan negotiators in the U.S. Senate, they are set to release the text of a deal on border security soon. Donald Trump, as you know, is pushing Republican Senators to oppose the deal in part because he wants to run on the issue in 2024 in this election year. You call that a mistake. Are you saying the former president is playing politics with the border?”

Haley said, “I think nobody should be playing politics with the border. He shouldn’t be getting involved telling Republicans to wait until the election because we don’t want this to help Biden win. We can’t wait wait one more day. You have millions of people who have come to that board, they are not being vetted. America is acting like it’s September 10. It only takes one. This is not a time to play politics.”

Bash said, “Is he?”

Haley said, “Of course he is. He is absolutely playing politics by telling them not to do anything. What I think they need to do is they have to put a tough immigration law in place.”

