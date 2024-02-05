Haley: ‘Irresponsible’ Republicans Killing Border Bill to Help Trump — ‘You Don’t Sacrifice National Security’

Republican presidential candidate former Gov. Nikki Haley (R-SC) said Monday on FNC’s “Your World” that Republicans are being “irresponsible” with national security” by killing the bipartisan border deal because of former President Donald Trump’s criticisms.

Anchor Neil Cavuto said, “You know, Donald Trump has famously said that Republicans should be ashamed of themselves. We’re going to have Senator Lankford with us shortly, who’s amazed at the response it’s getting and wondering if maybe that could be because Republicans, might feel that they’re in a better position not to have something like this, that it could help Joe Biden. It wouldn’t help them. How are you on this?”

Haley said, “There’s two things going on here, and we have to speak hard truths. First of all, everybody’s tired of a do-nothing Congress. I mean, can they do anything Because we’ve seen nothing out of Republicans or Democrats. They have an inability to get anything done. The second thing is you can’t have Trump sitting there saying, don’t do anything until the election. We have a completely open border. America is acting like it’s September 10th, and we better remember what September 12th felt like, because it only takes one person across that border to create a 9/11 moment. We need this fix now. We need congressional members to stay in D.C. and not leave until they figure this out. When I look at the border.”

She added, “They need to figure this out. They need to adjust it, amend it in any way that they can. And they should not leave D.C. until they get us a border bill. And no, we are not waiting until the general election to do this. And it’s irresponsible to say that Congress has to wait until a general election, because Trump is worried that he’s going to lose. There’s a lot of reasons we got to worry Trump’s going to lose, but you don’t sacrifice national security to do it.”

