Noem: ‘This Is an Extreme Remaking of America, and It Is a Socialist, Communist Agenda’

During this week’s broadcast of FNC’s “Sunday Morning Futures,” Gov. Kristi Noem (R-SD) was asked by host Maria Bartiromo to speculate on what was driving President Joe Biden’s policy decision-making.

Noem suggested Biden was not running the White House and whoever was in charge was promoting a “socialist, communist agenda.”

“He’s weak,” she said. “And somebody’s — somebody is running the White House. I don’t believe it’s Joe Biden. He’s never been this extreme. This is an extreme remaking of America, and it is a socialist, communist agenda. I think that they have so infiltrated the Democrat Party that it’s no longer the Democrat Party of 20 years ago. It’s now a socialist party that does not want a strong America. The people that are coming across that southern border aren’t coming here to be like American citizens, to love our country, to protect our freedoms.”

“They’re not coming here because they love our Constitution,” Noem added. “Some of them are coming for opportunity, but they’re being manipulated by the Mexican cartels and put in very dangerous situations. And the fact of the matter is that you talk to anybody who’s in Border Patrol, in ICE, down there in the Texas National Guard or public safety, they say you have to come to this country right. Yes, the humanity and the inhumanity of what we’re seeing down here is horrific, what Joe Biden’s allowing to have happen. But you have to do things right, or else you have consequences that we will pay for with our freedoms.”

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor