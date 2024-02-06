El Paso Mayor: I Support Senate Bill, But Biden Can Already Close Border if He Wants to 

On Tuesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “The Lead,” El Paso, TX Mayor Oscar Leeser stated that while he supports the Senate border bill and thinks we need bipartisan legislation, President Joe Biden can shut down the border if he wants to do so.

Host Jake Tapper asked, “What do you make of the Republican argument that President Biden right now has the power to shut down the border if he wants and he’s just not doing that, and so this legislation is not really needed? And, also, a lot of Republicans might say, if President Biden already has the power to do this and he’s still not doing it, why do we need legislation anyway? They just have a mistrust of the process.”

Leeser responded, “Well, we need to continue to work together. And does the President have the opportunity to do that? Yes. But do we need to make sure that we work as a country and that we work together? It’s really important. So, again, I go back to what I was…saying, was that we need a bipartisan bill that keeps our country — and we put our country first, and that’s something that’s really important. Let’s put our country first and not a party.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett