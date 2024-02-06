Mike Lee: Senate Border Bill Is ‘Going to Die’

Senator Mike Lee (R-UT) said Tuesday on Fox News Channel’s “The Ingraham Angle” that the border bill was “going to die” in the Senate.

Lee said, “Well, first of all, if they have any questions about it they should go to Killtheborderbill.com to have any questions answered. But, Laura, this thing is going to die. It’s going to die not because Republicans are petulant, and they don’t want to solve the border. It’s going to die because, number one, we know that Joe Biden created this border crisis. That’s why we have this humanitarian disaster unfolding on our Southern border. It is not for want of adequate legislative authority, that this happened. It is because Joe Biden has defiantly, willfully refused to enforce the border.”

He continued, “We read it, Laura and what he we found was quite discouraging concerns we had over time. Negotiated over a three or four month period for reasons I can’t fathom, people negotiating for us Senate Republicans failed to see details. We couldn’t see text. We didn’t see text until Monday night when it was released through the media.”

Lee added, “The law firm of Schumer and McConnell as learned over time keeping senators from seeing it until the last possible minute so they can pass it by a deadline they themselves arranged. They are tricking members into passing bills even though they had not had adequate time to read it and no time to offer much less vote on amendments. It’s worked for them over and over and over for them. You know what, Laura? They have played this note so many times that it’s not working anymore.”

