Dem Sen. Murphy: ‘Only Way’ to Solve Immigration Is if Dems Control Congress Like We Did Before and Change Rules

On Wednesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “The Lead,” Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) argued that “the only way that immigration ever gets solved as a problem is if Democrats are in charge of the House and the Senate,” like they were from 2021 to 2023, and “we change the rules, and we get something passed with a majority vote.”

Murphy said, “I think, for the time being, Republicans are never going to compromise on immigration. I think the only way that immigration ever gets solved as a problem is if Democrats are in charge of the House and the Senate, we change the rules, and we get something passed with a majority vote. I think Republicans can’t imagine a world in which the problem of immigration is solved. What would they do on their weekends if not drag the press down to the border to show off how broken it was? What would they do if they couldn’t complain about this as an issue? I don’t think they can live with a world in which immigration is solved. And so, for the foreseeable future, I, unfortunately, don’t see any world in which we resuscitate this compromise that so many Republicans said they wanted but then ran away from as soon as it was put on the floor for them.”

Murphy also stated that “we did actually see the Senate work for a short period of time when they weren’t sure whether Trump was still in charge. Right after Joe Biden got elected, we had a pretty unprecedented run of bipartisan achievement, the infrastructure bill, the gun bill, the CHIPS Act, the gay marriage bill. I know everybody wants to believe that this place is perpetually and fundamentally broken, but we actually passed a lot of good stuff for a two-year period of time.”

