Hillary Clinton: Trump’s Hold on the Republican Party ‘Is Frightening’

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton said Wednesday on MSNBC’s “Alex Wagner Tonight” that former President Donald Trump’s hold on the Republican Party was “frightening.”

Wagner said, “As someone who ran for the presidency and won the popular vote, can you even wrap your head around arguing in court that you should be able to assassinate your political enemies using SEAL Team Six? How did that argument land with you?”

Clinton said, “He says so many outrageous things that I think a lot of people have stopped listening, and they shouldn’t. They should pay very careful attention to what Trump says because if they do, they can see the linkage between what he says and what he tries to do. In his first term, on many occasions, he was rained in and even stopped by the people around him because there were people who he put into an important position who had served in government under prior Republican presidents who understood the rule of law, who understood the constitutional system, and so much more. They were able to stop him. He will now fill those positions if ever given a chance, which I hope never happens, with people who are totally members of his cult.”

She added, “I do not say that lightly because when I look at people who I know were horrified by January 6, who were Republicans in the House and the Senate, who have come around to dismissing it and discounting the horror that they themselves felt as they put themselves under desks as they ran down hallways, as they tried to escape the mob coming at them. There is something about Trump’s hold on the Republican Party that is frightening.”

