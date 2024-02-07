Ocasio-Cortez: ‘Immigration Writ Large Is Yielding Enormous Economic Benefits to the United States’

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) said Wednesday on MSNBC’s “All In” that “immigration writ large is yielding enormous economic benefits to the United States.”

Ocasio-Cortez said, “It is actually completely nonsensical that we do not talk about the enormous blessing, economic blessing that immigrants and immigration represent to the United States of America. A lot of folks sometimes think that this is a certain kind of immigrant, like college educated, or technical Visas, all immigrants that we are seeing, this is the CBO estimate, immigration writ large is yielding enormous economic benefits to the United States.”

She added, “Let’s bring this out even finer. If you are a caregiver, if you are a Baby Boomer, if you are someone who cares for someone who is aging, we currently do not have the economic or social structural capacity to take care of our seniors, and we will increasingly not have that if we, quote unquote, lock up our border and shut down and migration. In fact, the thing that has distinguished U.S. economic performance from other countries like Japan, or other developed economies is the fact that are pro immigration policies actually allow us to continue in our economic growth’ Similar countries with anti, or more closed border policies to experience economic stagnation when they submitted themselves to this xenophobic border panic narrative that Fox News, frankly, seeks to pedal and instill in so many people.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN