CNN’s Sanchez: White House Won’t Put Biden Out More Because He Forgets Things

On Thursday’s broadcast of “CNN News Central,” co-host Boris Sanchez stated that the White House isn’t going to put President Joe Biden out in public more often “because just this week, they’re cleaning up remarks that he made, mixing up world leaders that had been dead for years.”

After CNN Political Commentator Paul Begala argued that the White House needs to put Biden out there more, Sanchez responded, “I do quickly want to push back on the idea, Paul, that the White House would put President Biden out there more, because just this week, they’re cleaning up remarks that he made, mixing up world leaders that had been dead for years. Wouldn’t that be more of a liability for them? They have a serious problem on their hands.”

Begala answered, “Yeah, but Trump has the exact same problem. First, let me talk about Biden, I don’t want to change the subject, of course. I’ve known Biden over 30 years, he was the same way 30 years ago. The gaps are built into the Biden appeal or the Biden dislike. He’s been the same guy. And some of the Obama people used to snicker about it, but it didn’t hurt him when he ran in 2020 and he beat Donald Trump. And they can turn the tables and say, well, wait a minute, Donald Trump was saying that Nikki Haley was in charge of security at the Capitol? He was saying that we were going to be getting into World War II if Joe Biden gets re-elected? Trump has a long list of really frightening mental gaps of his own.”

