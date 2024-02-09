Begala: Biden Presser Was ‘Terrible for Democrats and Anybody with a Functioning Brain Knows It’

Democratic strategist Paul Begala said Friday on CNN’s “News Central” that President Joe Biden’s press conference addressing the report from Special Counsel Robert Hur was “terrible.”

Host John Berman said, “How much democratic bedwetting do you think there will be?”

Begala said, “Look, I’m a Biden supporter. And I slept like a baby last night. I woke up every two hours crying and wet the bed. This is terrible for Democrats, and anybody with a functioning brain knows that.”

He added, “But here’s what you do. Instead of calling a press and saying, ‘I really am sharp,’ you attack the other guy. You know, Joe Biden gave the strategy in 2012. I remember he was vice president, and he said, ‘Don’t compare us to the Almighty, compare us to the alternative.’ So everything with Biden has to be not ‘I’m great,’ but ‘the other guy’s really damaging, dangerous, a threat.’ This is going to be a really rough, ugly, unpleasant campaign. Look, years ago, David Duke, the former Klansman, was running for governor against Edwin Edwards, who’d been charged, indicted, convicted of any number of criminals. Then Edwin won the campaign with a bumper sticker that said, ‘Vote for the Crook It’s Important.’ And they got to tell Democrats, look, both of the old guys support the old guy. It’s important.”

