Sharpton: Elise Stefanik Took the Veil Off — ‘Trumpsters’ Want Autocracy

MSNBC host Al Sharpton said Friday on “Deadline” that he believed Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) took the veil off that “the Trumpsters” want autocracy.

Thursday on CNN Stefanik said, “I would not have done what Mike Pence did. I don’t think that was the right approach.”

She added, “There was unconstitutional overreach in states like Pennsylvania, and I think it’s very important that we continue to stand up for the Constitution and have legal and secure elections, which we did not have in 2020.”

Sharpton said, “I don’t think it helps their cause, the Republicans and the Trumpsters when you have Stefanik saying, by the way, I would have overthrown an election which is in my opinion tantamount to an insurrection. It is reminding all of us they have no respect for an electrical process the people decide not them.”

He added, “I thank Stefanik, for taking the veil off what they were trying to hide, and that is they want an autocracy. And she says I would have done it and if he puts me in vice president and happens to win, I will not certify the election that we don’t agree with.”

Host Alicia Menendez said, “To your point, there’s no subtext anymore, and it’s all text now.”

