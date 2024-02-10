Maher: You Can ‘Switch’ ‘Ruth Bader Biden’ Out, People Would ‘Be Thrilled’ — He Won’t Do an Easy Super Bowl Interview

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher reacted to Special Counsel Robert Hur’s report on President Joe Biden by pointing to his prior statements that Biden will be the “Ruth Bader Ginsburg of presidential politics” and noted that he “won’t do the Super Bowl interview, which is not a hard one,” and stated that Biden “stayed too long at the fair.”

Maher began by remarking that Biden’s brain is “the issue, as I said, I most wanted to avoid” and noted that “[O]ur first show back after the strike, six months ago, my first editorial was called Ruth Bader Biden. I said, he is going to be [the] Ruth Bader Ginsburg of presidential politics. … I think people get that idea. He stayed too long at the fair. And what brought this up — bubbling up this week, as I said, he won’t do the Super Bowl interview, which is not a hard one, mixing up all the world leaders, and then this report that came out.”

He added, “This was the report about taking classified documents — you’re not supposed to do that. Trump did it, and, of course, it was such a Goofus and Gallant thing with the two of them. Trump was like, they’re mine, I can keep them, I didn’t do anything wrong. Biden was like, okay, you’re right, you got me, I’m sorry, I didn’t mean to do it. But here’s the — see, the Republicans are brilliant at using this, this is a little bit like the Comey letter, a little like the Starr Report. This is what Robert Hur…says, he said he’s not going to prosecute, because Mr. Biden — he couldn’t convince a jury that Mr. Biden was guilty of a felony that required a mental state of willfulness. The way they’re using this — ‘Mr. Biden would likely present himself to a jury, as he did during our [interview of] him, as a sympathetic, well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory.‘ Now, maybe he is that. But wow.”

Later in the segment, Maher said that he thought Biden would only serve one term, “And I guess the question now is, is it too late? And I don’t think it is. Because I still think you can do it at the convention. I don’t — and people have said to me, oh, that’s ridiculous, they’ll look like — they’ll look like nothing. Nobody gives a f*ck what you do at the convention. They’d be thrilled if they did it the day before the election. You could switch him out at the convention.”

Maher concluded by stating that court rulings are the “real news” in the election.

