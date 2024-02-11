CNN’s Scott Jennings: Donald Trump ‘Is an Asshole’

Political commentator Scott Jennings said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union” that former President Donald Trump is an “asshole” for asking where his competitor, Republican presidential candidate former Gov. Nikki Haley’s (R-SC) husband was when he was serving overseas in the U.S. military.

At a campaign rally, Trump said, “Where’s her husband? Oh, he’s away. He’s away. What happened to her husband? what happened to her husband? Where is he? He’s gone.”

Anchor Jake Tapper said, “Major Michael Haley is not with his wife because he is serving his country in Africa, where they are fighting terrorism.”

Jennings said, “He’s an asshole.”

Tapper said, “You’re talking about Trump, to be clear?”

Jennings said, “It will not be the first time he’s been an asshole or the last time he’ll be an asshole. That’s what it is. And some people like it. people will slough it off. This is a tough political campaign. The man is serving the United States in uniform, overseas. It’s a below-the-belt shot, against someone who is not going to beat him for the nomination. Joe Biden is doing everything he can to hand this election to Donald Trump and his response is to go after a guy that is serving America, and say, I would encourage Russia to invade our allies. The political ineptitude is alone enough to be upset about.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN