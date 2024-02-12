Nikki Haley: ‘I Am Going to Beat President Trump’

Republican presidential candidate former Gov. Nikki Haley (R-SC) said Monday on CNN’s “The Lead” that she will beat former President Donald Trump for the party nomination.

Anchor Jake Tapper said, “So obviously you’re running in South Carolina and you’ve told me that you plan to be around well obviously you want to be the nominee and then the president, but, but you’re going to be around at least until super Tuesday. If the unthinkable happens in your view and you do not win will it be difficult to Support Trump as the Republican Party’s nominee, given what you think about him quite obviously.”

Haley said, “Well, first, I think that you need to know that I am going to beat President Trump. But you should ask him if it’ll be difficult for him to support me?”

Tapper said, “He didn’t sign the GOP pledge in 2016. I don’t think and he certainly not signing it now. So I am I’m sure he would say no. But but I guess you’re not going to commit to voting for him if he becomes the nominee?”

Haley said, “What I’m saying is what I said from the very beginning when there were 14 candidates on the stage, that any one of the 14 would be better than Joe Biden.”

