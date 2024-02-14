Figliuzzi: More Caution Needed on Who’s Allowed to Exercise Second Amendment Rights

MSNBC contributor Frank Figliuzzi said Wednesday on “Deadline” that the shooting during the Kansas City Chiefs Championship parade shows the country needs to be more careful about who was allowed to exercise the constitutional right of gun ownership.

Figliuzzi said, “It’s early, but it’s never too early to talk about the role of weapons in our society. We just last weekend were reporting on a shooting at a megachurch in Houston, people going to their place of worship and that being interrupted by gunfire and a fatality. Here we are with a joyous occasion in Kansas City, and the same thing happens.”

He continued, “Too often I think what the media finds is eventually a finding that perhaps that, ‘Oh, well, the perpetrators had lawful possession of those guns. Okay.’ And then they kind of wash their hands of it without a further analysis. Does that mean it’s okay? Does that mean that those people should have had those guns even though they might have possessed them lawfully? What do we know about them that would have caused us to do this better in terms of assessing and vetting people for gun ownership? What can we changed?”

Figliuzzi added, “That’s where we seem to fall down as a society. Not that we take constitutional rights away from people, but rather that we be more careful about who it is that we allow to exercise those rights in our society.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN