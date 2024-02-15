CNN’s Moore: Wade and Willis Have Plan to Stonewall and Act ‘Indignant’

On Thursday’s broadcast of CNN’s “The Source,” CNN Legal Analyst and former prosecutor Michael Moore stated that Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis (D) and Nathan Wade “hold the keys to the truth of the case” and “could let it all out and let the people see it. But at every turn, it’s not a goal of transparency.” And that their goal is to hide the ball “and look like you’re indignant that you’re upset that you’re going to call out people for trying to put you on trial.”

Moore said, “[T]hey hold the keys to the truth of the case. They’re fighting the subpoenas, they’re fighting having people come in, they don’t want to waive any attorney-client privilege that — Mr. Wade and Ms. Willis sort of had the keys. They could let it all out and let the people see it. But at every turn, it’s not a goal of transparency. It’s to, again, try to keep it out of…sight, to come in and look like you’re indignant that you’re upset that you’re going to call out people for trying to put you on trial. Well, just show us the texts, show us the records.”

