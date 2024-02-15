SEC Chair: Big Companies Gave Us a Role on Climate Disclosure

While speaking with Bloomberg’s David Westin on Wednesday, Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Gary Gensler discussed the agency’s potential climate disclosure rule and stated that “we have a role to bring some consistency” because most of the biggest companies do climate disclosure anyway.

Westin asked, [relevant exchange begins around 27:05] “Let’s talk about disclosure of climate issues, which has been pending before the commission, and it has not come out yet. And it’s not clear why. Can you give us a sense of the timetable on when you may have [that] regulation?”

Gensler responded, “So, the Securities and Exchange Commission is not a climate regulator. We are not a regulator of climate risk. But we oversee companies raising money in the public and they disclose their material risk to you — or they’re supposed to disclose their material risk out of rules that have been around for decades. And many of those companies are already making significant disclosures. I think something like 90% of the top 1,000 companies in the U.S. by market cap disclose something about climate. Over half do it — disclose their greenhouse gas emissions. So, there we have a role to bring some consistency, some comparability, you can compare and contrast. That’s our role. It’s a securities market role, not a climate role.”

Gensler didn’t give a specific timetable on the regulation and stated that there has been an extraordinary amount of public comment on the proposal.

