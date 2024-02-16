ABC’s Hostin: They Have No Case Against Fani Willis — It’s ‘Such a Ridiculous Political Move’

ABC legal analyst Sunny Hostin told her co-hosts Friday on “The View” that there was no case against Fulton County, GA District Attorney Fani Willis’ eligibility in the election interference case against former President Donald Trump.

Hostin said, “They don’t have a case against her. This is certainly just a political move. This is so that Trump can push this and try to kick this case and this can down the road so that if he becomes president, God forbid, of the United States, then he’s going to say you can’t prosecute me in state court because I’m too busy being, he’s not really going to be too busy being the president of the United States. So that’s what this is about. Georgia has a law in place that it is not unethical or illegal to have a romantic relationship with co-counsel, even opposing counsel. Can you imagine that?”

She continued, “The problem, though, is you cannot have a financial interest in the outcome of the case. And so that’s their argument that because he was being paid by her office and then she somehow went on dates with him or got a gift from him, the fact that he was being paid per hour made her possibly want to drag the case out because that would have benefited her.”

Hostin added, “They have to prove that and they haven’t. That’s why it’s such a ridiculous political move. There’s no there there. There’s no real case there.”

