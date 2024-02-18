Haley: If Trump Takes Over RNC, GOP Won’t Win House or Sentate

Republican presidential candidate former Gov. Nikki Haley (R-SC) said Sunday on ABC’s “This Week” that if former President Donald Trump were allowed to put loyalists in charge of the Republican National Committee, there would not be any money left to win control over the House and Senate in 2024.

Anchor Jon Karl said, “As you have talked about as well, Trump is engineering a takeover of the Republican National Committee, and he wants to make his daughter-in-law the co-chair.”

Haley said, “I mean, it should be a wakeup call for Republicans all over this country. I mean, you look at the fact that we saw in his campaign reports that he used $50 million of campaign contributions to pay for his personal court cases. Then, he tried to get the RNC to name him the presumptive nominee. We don’t anoint kings in America. So when he got pushback on that, they started to walk it back.”

She added, “Now he’s trying to control the RNC by putting his daughter-in-law as the co-chair and putting his campaign manager as the director of operations. Now, when you look at that, the part I worry about is the RNC is now going to be the piggy bank for Trump’s legal fees. The RNC is almost broke already. Now you go and see he’s looking for other avenues to pay his legal fees. You can hang up winning the House and the Senate or having any resources for us to win any other races if all they’re doing is thinking about how they’re going to pay his court fees.”

