Carney: Trump’s ‘Political Prosecution’ Will Chase Businesses out of New York

Breitbart Economics Editor John Carney said Monday on Fox Business Network’s “The Bottom Line” that the New York civil fraud case was a “political prosecution” that will chase the businesses out of New York.

Co-host Sean Duffy said, “Governor Hochul was trying to reassure New Yorkers are that this really just Donald Trump. If not Donald Trump you are fine. Are people going to be at ease? Are business owners going to be at ease in New York? oOr do you think byou are going to see an exodus?”

Carney said, “Absolutely they won’t be at ease. What this is telling you if you’re the enemy of the political establishment, they will use the judicial system to come after you.; This was a political prosecution. The judgment was a joke. The legal theory behind it was absurd. It is going to chase the businesses out of New York.”

He added, “More than even people who are even here try to get out which will be difficult, it means that if you’re starting a business there is no way you what you want to start in New York because you see the judicial system has become a mockery and you don’t want to go anywhere near it.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN