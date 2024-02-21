Haley Supports Alabama Supreme Court IVF Ruling — ‘Embryos, to Me, Are Babies’

Republican presidential candidate former Gov. Nikki Haley (R-SC) told NBC News Wednesday that frozen embryos created through in-vitro fertilization were “babies” when asked about the recent Alabama Supreme Court decision.

Reporter Ali Vitali asked, “Something that came up in Alabama, the Supreme Court there said embryos created by IVF are considered children and are offered those same protections. Do you agree?”

Haley said, “Embryos, to me, are babies.”

Vitali asked, “Even through created though IVF?”

Haley said, “I had artificial insemination that is how I had my son. So when you look at it is one is to save sperm or save eggs, but when you talk about an embryo, you are talking about, to me, that’s a life. And so I do see where that’s coming from when they talk about that.”

She continued, “This is one where we need to be incredibly respectful and sensitive about it. I know that when my doctor came in, we knew what was possible and what wasn’t.”

Haley added, “We knew before e went in exsactly what we we looking at. Every woman needs to know, with her partner, what she’s looking at. And then when you look at that, then you make the decision that’s best for your family.”

