Pentagon on Houthis: ‘It’s Their Calculation on When They’re Going to Stop’ Attacks

During an interview with ABC News on Wednesday, Pentagon Deputy Spokesperson Sabrina Singh stated that while the U.S. will continue to strike the Houthis if they continue to attack ships in the Red Sea, what it will take to stop the strikes by Houthis in the region is ultimately “really a decision that the Houthis have to make. It’s their calculation on when they’re going to stop these attacks.”

Host Linsey Davis asked, “Houthi rebels, as you know, continue to fire on commercial targets despite U.S. and allied strikes. What’s it going to take to resolve the situation there?”

Singh responded, “Well, it’s really a decision that the Houthis have to make. It’s their calculation on when they’re going to stop these attacks. They’re attacking innocent mariners. They’re attacking U.S. ships, our vessels in the Red Sea. They just hit a commercial vessel that was carrying grain that was destined for Yemen, for their own citizens, for a starving population. All we can do is continue to urge them to stop these attacks, and if they don’t, we will continue to hold them responsible, either with our coalition, our joint strikes, or when you see us do dynamic strikes in a unilateral fashion.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett