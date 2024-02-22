Zelensky: Tucker Carlson’s Putin Interview ‘Two Hours of Bullsh*t’

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Thursday on Fox News Channel’s “Special Report” that Tucker Carlson’s interview with Russian President Vladimir Putin was “two hours of bullshit.”

Host Bret Baier said, “My former colleague, Tucker Carlson, recently traveled to Moscow and sat down for an interview with Vladimir Putin. Did you happen to see that or coverage of it?”

Zelensky said, “I heard some messages in the media, and also my guys who are advisers told me. I don’t have time to hear more than two hours of bullshit about us, about the world, about the United States, about our relations and this interview with a killer. I got some briefing what was there.”

Baier said, “One of the things he did say is that you signed a decree forbidding any negotiations with rRussia and that he said Russia has never refused to negotiate.”

Zelensky said, “It’s not negotiations. Negotiations with tanks with occupation of Ukraine was destroying our people. It’s not about negotiations. That’s first thing. Secondly, everyone knows, and everyone will tell you both Macron and Schultz they talked to Putin before the occupation and he told that there would be no occupation, there would be no invasion. And like after that just half an hour before the invasion, he sent them a note. So he can’t be trusted. And whatever he’s promising, well, that’s nothing.”

