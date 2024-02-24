Brooks: We Lacked Strategic Clarity with Ukraine, Biden ‘Gave Them Enough Not to Lose,’ But Not to Win

On Friday’s “PBS NewsHour,” New York Times columnist David Brooks said that there should have been more clarity about the strategy in the Ukraine-Russia war that “time wasn’t on our side” because of Russia’s strategy of simply waging war for a long time “And the Biden administration was undoubtedly too slow to get the weapons systems. They gave them enough not to lose, but not enough to win.”

Brooks said, “[T]o be fair, in retrospect, we should have been clearer that the Russian strategy in war is to go on forever and ever, and they’re willing to sacrifice casualties that would destroy most other nations. They did it in the Napoleonic Wars. They did it in World War II. They’re doing it in Ukraine. And we should have been clearer that time wasn’t on our side. And the Biden administration was undoubtedly too slow to get the weapons systems. They gave them enough not to lose, but not enough to win.”

He continued, “But it’s a small, rump isolationist majority, the Sen. J.D. Vances (R-OH) of the world, that threaten to really send the world into turmoil. And they say, oh, no, we need to focus on China and Asia. Well, talk to the Chinese, talk to the Taiwanese. What are they worried about? They’re worried about Ukraine losing. And so, this is the doorstep to chaos, and a large part of the Republican Party doesn’t care.”

