Biden on Age Concerns: Trump Has Gaffes and ‘It’s About How Old Your Ideas Are’

During an interview aired on Monday’s broadcast of NBC’s “Late Night,” President Joe Biden responded to age concerns by stating that 2024 Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is “as old as I am, but he can’t even remember his wife’s name,” and “it’s about how old your ideas are.”

Host Seth Meyers asked, “[Y]ou are currently 81 years old…according to recent polling, this is a real concern for American voters. How do you address that concern going forward as you come up to the 2024 election?”

Biden responded, “Well, a couple of things: Number one, you’ve got to take a look at the other guy. He’s about as old as I am, but he can’t even remember his wife’s name, number one. Number two, it’s about how old your ideas are. Look, this is a guy who wants to take us back. He wants to take us back on Roe v. Wade. He wants to take us back on a whole range of issues that are, 50, 60 years they’ve been solid American positions. And I really mean this sincerely, I think it’s about the future, and everything, every single thing we’ve done — and I think we’ve gotten some good things done — everything — and they told us we couldn’t get them done because things were so divided and — but I think everything we’ve gotten done, he’s firmly stated, he wants to do away with if he gets elected. And I really think his views on where to take America are older than — anyway I don’t want to get [unintelligible].”

