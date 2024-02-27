GOP Rep. Fitzpatrick: More Republican Members Willing to Force House Vote for Ukraine Aid

Representative Brian Fitzpatrick (R-PA) said Tuesday on CNN’s “The Lead” that there are more Republican members of Congress willing to join his push to force a vote on a bipartisan border and foreign aid bill.

Anchor Jake Tapper said, “So, Congressman Fitzpatrick. Are there other Republicans that will join you? This is, as Congressman Golden was alluding, this is bold of you to do, brave of you to do. Are there other Republicans that will join you in going around Speaker Johnson to force a vote on funding for Ukraine?”

Fitzpatrick said, “There is. In fact, I spoke to several just last night.”

He added, “And I wouldn’t necessarily phrase it Jake as going around anybody. This is just to add a pressure point. You know, the politics are very, very tough, as you are well aware, in the House, two-vote margin in the House, for Republicans, a two-vote Democrat margin in the Senate, on very, very tough, existential, time-sensitive issues.”

Tapper said, “So you said that you have talked to Republicans who are willing to sign the discharge petition. Can you name any of them?”

Fitzpatrick said, “No, I’d rather not. I’m going to keep our conversations private out of respect to them.”

