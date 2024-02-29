Biden Campaign: He’ll ‘Continue to Work with’ Those Who Think He’s Too Pro-Israel ‘As We Find an Answer’ to War

On Wednesday’s broadcast of NPR’s “All Things Considered,” Biden Campaign Co-Chair Mitch Landrieu said that President Joe Biden will “continue to work with” people who voted uncommitted due to their frustration with President Joe Biden’s handling of the Israel-Hamas war “as we find an answer to this very difficult problem.”

Co-host Mary Louise Kelly asked, [relevant exchange begins around 2:15] “To this issue that was being raised by the Listen to Michigan people — this is a group led by predominantly younger Arab American and Muslim organizers — how are you going to convince them, people who are very upset with the President’s handling of the war in Gaza, how are you going to convince them to back him?”

Landrieu responded, “Well, we’re going to continue to talk to them. We’re going to continue to listen to what it is that they have to say. When you’re the commander-in-chief, and when, in fact, you are representing the United States’ interests, there are no issues that are easy. And this is obviously a very painful issue for them and for lots of other folks in the United States of America. We’re going to continue to talk to them and then ask them to think about the choices and what the consequences are [of] electing somebody who wants to have a Muslim ban, electing somebody who is going to be much, much worse than the difficult circumstances that we have right now. The President is going to reach out, we’re going to continue to listen, and he’s going to continue to work with them as we find an answer to this very difficult problem.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett