McCarthy: We’re Watching the New Axis of Evil Get Bound Together Under Biden

Wednesday on FBN’s “Dagan & Duffy,” former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) warned there was more to the current leadership in the White House than President Joe Biden’s health.

According to McCarthy, while Biden leaves much to be desired, a new “axis of evil” was forming against the United States, including Russia, China, Iran and North Korea.

“Look, the only way not is something within health, something that we don’t see,” he explained. “But 99% — it’s going to be Donald Trump versus Joe Biden. But this is different. This is a reelection. This is a report card on what he said he would do. Americans are sitting home right now, when they want to go buy a new house, they can’t because of the interest rate, that they got to stay locked into where they are. They watched the world where he promised we were going to be safer. Well, no, now we see war. We see five embassies have to be evacuated. We watch what’s happening, based upon his policies, that Iran is stronger and wealthier, and Israel is being under attack.”

“We’re watching the new axis of evil get bound together with North Korea, Iran, Russia, and China,” McCarthy continued. We haven’t seen that since the 1930s. This is all under his watch. Energy prices are higher. I mean, people sit back, and they want something different for this nation. Look, America is a great nation. Now is the time to start showing that we can be a great nation. So, what I say to everyone, this is our time to unite. If you have a difference of opinion within the Republican Party, put that aside. Whatever happens, there is better than what’s happening right now. If you’re an independent or a Democrat, this is an opportunity. You know the country was stronger and safer four years before. And this is an opportunity to put the country before yourself.”

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor