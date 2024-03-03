Schweizer: Biden Won’t Hold China to Account Because of ‘Financial Entanglements’

On this week’s broadcast of the Fox News Channels’s “Sunday Morning Futures,” Government Accountability Institute president and Breitbart News senior contributor Peter Schweizer discussed his new book Blood Money: Why the Powerful Turn a Blind Eye While China Kills Americans and stated that President Joe Biden will not hold China responsible for the fentanyl crisis in America becuse of his families “financial entanglements.”

Anchor Maria Bartiromo said, “Does the CCP have something on the Biden family?”

Schweizer said, “Yeah, I think absolutely, they do. You have these financial connections as you’ve talked about and I’ve talked about with more than $30 million from China going to the Biden family. As I point out in the new book, Maria, it also now includes an element of Chinese organized crime, and I think it’s the reason that Joe Biden is not talking about fentanyl in the context of China’s involvement. Specifically, there’s a Chinese gang called UBG that’s widely credited with setting up the Sinaloa Cartel in Mexico and making them the kings of fentanyl.”

He added, “The leader of that gang is a guy named Chang An-lo who goes by the name White Wolf. It was White Wolf’s business with partner who wired a $5 million if interest-free, forgivable loan to the Biden family. And it was specifically designated not just for Hunter, for the family. So does Joe Biden want to have a conversation about these tough issues? Does he want to hold China to account? Absolutely not, and I’m convinced it’s because of these financial entanglements.”

