Clyburn: Misinformation Seems ‘To Be Overtaking the Whole Political Process’ That’s Why Biden’s Struggling

On Monday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Chris Jansing Reports,” Biden Campaign Co-Chair Rep. James Clyburn (D-SC) stated that the Biden campaign doesn’t have problems if they get enough help from the media and “we are at the mercy of people reporting the facts, not reporting all the retweets that go on, and we know that so much of what is out there on the Internet is just not true. Misinformation, disinformation seem to be overtaking the whole political process, and that’s what’s causing us the problem that we have in the country today.”

Clyburn said, “[W]e aren’t getting much help from certain quarters of the media for setting the record straight. If you set the record straight, then we don’t have a problem. But when we don’t have the proper reporting of who is doing what, who is not doing what, that’s a problem. And so, what we are trying to do in the Biden administration is trying to work double time to overcome what seems to be an undercutting of Joe Biden’s record. Because how could you possibly say that you haven’t done anything for African Americans when you got African American unemployment at the lowest rate it’s been in almost 50 years? For, the first time, you see us closing the wealth gap, for the first time, you see us being able to negotiate to bring the prices of medicine down. People keep talking about gasoline prices. Well, all of a sudden, the gasoline prices are going down. I don’t hear anybody talking about the gasoline prices going down. But I heard them every day talking about them when they were going up.”

He added, “I remember we were talking about Joe Biden and whether or not he was keeping his promise on the elimination of student loan debt. $140 billion of debt elimination and I talk to people that [say] Joe Biden did not keep his promise on debt elimination. Why? Because one part of that was challenged in the…Supreme Court. The Supreme Court ruled against Joe Biden, and everybody reported on that part of it, and nobody reported on all of these people who were getting their debt eliminated. And then going forward, we see the record for the next four years, another 75,000 people will have their student loan debt eliminated under this program that Joe Biden’s got in place. I don’t see anybody writing about that. And so, we are at the mercy of people reporting the facts, not reporting all the retweets that go on, and we know that so much of what is out there on the Internet is just not true. Misinformation, disinformation seem to be overtaking the whole political process, and that’s what’s causing us the problem that we have in the country today. When I talk to the people down there at Selma’s — foot soldiers, we call them, they know the deal, and they keep asking me, why is it that people will not report the record that we know is there for Joe Biden? One lady said to me, my daughter got $300,000 in debt eliminated and nobody ever talked to her.”

