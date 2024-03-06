Barkley Doubles Down — If You Are a Black Person Wearing a Trump Mugshot, You Are a ‘Freakin’ Idiot’

Former NBA player Charles Barkley said Wednesday on CNN’s “King Charles” that black people who wear former President Donald Trump’s mugshot-related merchandise are freakin’ idiots.

Co-host Gayle King said, “I don’t know if you know, normally, you know, we’re sitting here and we don’t make the news, but this past week, Charles, I don’t know if you know but you’ve been in the news for some comments you made on our last show.”

Last Wednesday, Barkley said, “If I see a black person walking around with Trump mug shot I’m going to punch him in the face.”

Barkley said, “Number one, obviously, I’m not gonna go around punching random strangers in the face – first and foremost. Secondly, people can vote for who they want to. People can vote for who they want to. The point I was trying to make, no, the point I was making, I wasn’t trying to make it – when Donald Trump compares his plight with that of the black person, that is what I had a problem with.”

He continued, “Now, I do wanna say this. I want to make it perfectly clear. If you’re a black person and you wearing a Donald Trump mugshot, you are a freaking idiot. And I’m only saying freakin’ idiot because they won’t let me say what I really wanna say. But you can figure it out. It starts with an F.”

Barkley added, “I’ll stick by what I said. If you’re wearing a Trump mugshot around, you are a freakin’ idiot.”

King said, “But you aren’t gonna go just randomly attacking people in the street. That’s the only point I wanted to make.”

Barkley said, “Unless they had Trump sneakers on too.”

