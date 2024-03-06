MSNBC’s Wallace: If Trump Is Elected, America Will Be ‘Threat to the World Order’

MSNBC anchor Nicolle Wallace said Wednesday on “Deadline” that if former President Donald Trump is elected president again, the United States would become a threat to the world order.

Wallace said, “One of my favorite conversations you had last night we were talking about sort of the things that were still in the DNA of the two parties, that the Republicans fall in line and the Democrats sort of wait to fall I think they largely love Joe Biden and what he’s done, but they want to be more madly in love with someone or something. It was on display last night. Donald Trump has all this resistance He’s losing like 35 to 55% of the primary voters. But Mitch McConnell fails in line.”

She continued, “Biden wins 98% and like 5% uncommitted, and Dems are still wringing their hands sayin, ‘I don’t know will Newsom get in?’ It is bonkers.”

Wallace added, “To the degree the country’s in any decline, it is the threat of a second Trump term. I had the former Australian prime minister Malcolm Turnbull on and I said will we still be part of the intelligence sharing? He said ‘I don’t know.’ America becoming a threat which is a threat to the world order if Trump is re-elected is known known to quote Donald Rumsfeld. It is a known known. I don’t know if former Defense Secretary Mattis or Mark Milley will come out and say those things, but everyone in the National Security establishment who worked in and was around the first Trump term will tell you that. And what they would say privately and publicly is America could survive one Trump term, it won’t survive a second. That is a fact of the view of those who were tasked with protecting our national security during his presidency before and probably some are still in those agencies. And yet Mitch McConnell who, if I have access to that information, Mitch McConnell does, too, endorsed Trump today.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN