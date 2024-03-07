NBC’s Chuck Todd: Debates ‘Don’t Help’ Trump

NBC News chief political analyst Chuck Todd said on Thursday on MSNBC’s “Chris Jansing Reports” that former President Donald Trump will not be helped with voters if he debates President Joe Biden.

Jansing said, “Where do you put the chances of a debate actually happening?”

Todd said, “I think it’s pretty low. I would be surprised if there’s a debate. It is really hard to justify sharing a stage with Trump knowing how the conversation’s going to go.”

He continued, “If Trump is serious about going down the road of the commission on presidential debates, Joe Biden is a traditionalist and an institutionalist. For instance, he’s already made the decision he’s going to okay intelligence briefings for the presumptive nominee when Donald Trump is the presumptive nominee. There are a lot of people that are concerned he’s going to be getting sensitive briefings like this.”

Todd added, “I just, I doubt it. I don’t see, you know, and frankly it’s sort of funny to me that Trump’s the one calling for him right now because I think they don’t help him. Debates don’t help him. I don’t know whether they’re going to help Biden or not but I don’t think they help Trump much at all. More Trump is never usually helpful to winning over swing voters.”

