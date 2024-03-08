Biden Surrogate, Dem Rep. Garcia: Biden Shouldn’t Say ‘Illegal’ But He ‘Quickly Shifted’ from Riley, GOP Wedge

During MSNBC’s State of the Union coverage, Biden campaign surrogate Rep. Robert Garcia (D-CA) reacted to President Joe Biden’s discussion of the death of Laken Riley during the State of the Union by stating that “I wouldn’t have used the word ‘illegal.’ I think the President, though, quickly shifted, he began talking about immigrants right after that.” And that “it’s unfortunate that Republicans are trying to create wedges, especially on the issues around immigration.” He also said, “Marjorie Taylor Greene is a disgrace, and the fact she pulled that stunt, wore that hat was so disrespectful. She should not have been allowed to do that.”

Garcia said, “Two things: First, one is Marjorie Taylor Greene is a disgrace, and the fact she pulled that stunt, wore that hat was so disrespectful. She should not have been allowed to do that. And that is actually shameful what she did, just completely gross. … And look, I wouldn’t have used the word ‘illegal.’ I think the President, though, quickly shifted, he began talking about immigrants right after that. I think that, as an immigrant myself, I think I was heartened to hear the President talk about the importance of immigrants and to push back on Donald Trump and his rhetoric, essentially calling us for somehow poisoning the blood of this country. And so, I think that he shifted off that. Certainly, that’s not a word that anyone should use to describe anybody. And I think it’s unfortunate that Republicans are trying to create wedges, especially on the issues around immigration. At the end of the day, the President wants to help secure and fix the border, the President wants an immigration proposal, and that’s what we should be focused on.”

