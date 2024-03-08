Carney on ‘Kudlow’ Fact Checks Biden’s Lie That He Eliminated the Trade Deficit

Breitbart Economics Editor John Carney said Friday on Fox Business Network’s “Kudlow” that President Joe Biden’s worst State of the Union falsehood is his claim he eliminated the trade deficit.

Anchor Larry Kudlow said, “John, I just want to, what was the most egregious economic falsehood you heard last night in a speech full of economic falsehoods?”

Carney said, “Right. We went through all night long last night on Breitbart, we just fact checked, you know, an almost unlimited number of falsehoods. The worst one was when he said he eliminated the trade deficit.”

Kudlow said, “Oh, really?”

Carney said, “He said, ‘We used to import goods and now we just export them.’ That’s not true at all. And if you look at the numbers, by the way, the trade deficit is much higher than it has been under any president ever. It went down a little last year, but that’s just because we were at the record highs the year before that and the year before that. Every year of Biden’s presidency has seen the worst trade deficit that there has ever been, and yet he has the nerve to try to claim that he got rid of the trade deficit.”

