Schweizer: Biden Won’t Do Anything About China Increasing Gun Violence in U.S.

During an interview with BlazeTV’s LevinTV released on Thursday, president of the GAI and a senior contributor to Breitbart News Peter Schweizer, the author of, Blood Money: Why the Powerful Turn a Blind Eye While China Kills Americans, stated that President Joe Biden hasn’t done anything about China smuggling Glock switches across the porous U.S.-Mexico border to increase gun violence in the U.S.

Schweizer said, “I talk in the book about these devices, they’re called Glock switches…it’s a device that, if you put it into a Glock handgun, it turns it into a fully-automatic machine gun. … [T]he Chinese are smuggling these across the border from Mexico into the United States, and our government says they are specifically targeting these devices to criminal gangs in the United States, drug dealers, gang leaders, with a designed purpose to sow violent chaos on America’s streets. And the rate of machine gun fire in the United States over the last five years has gone up more than 5,000% in America’s cities. … And these are gang members using these Glock switches that are being produced in Mexico with China’s help and being smuggled across the border into the United States, into the open border. So, it’s fentanyl, it’s the slavery, it’s the sex trafficking, it’s Glock switches, it is a horrible brew that is killing and poisoning all sorts of people, and Joe Biden is not doing anything about it.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett