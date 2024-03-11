Marlow: Dems ‘Love’ Letting People with Diseases Through Border and Violating Major Reason Why We Have Border

On Monday’s edition of OutKick’s “Tomi Lahren is Fearless,” Breitbart Editor-in-Chief and New York Times bestselling Breaking Biden author Alex Marlow discussed the measles outbreak among migrants in Chicago and stated that it shows the hypocrisy of various instances of “mask performance art” during the coronavirus pandemic and that preventing the spread of disease is one of the main reasons for border enforcement and Democrats aren’t just okay with one of the main reasons for border enforcement being violated, “they love it.”

Marlow said, [relevant remarks begin around 9:45] “I’m just picturing all the mask performance art” during the coronavirus pandemic “and this is such a clear indication that it was such a joke and such a lie, that we do welcome, we welcome people with diseases into the country, it’s just a fact. If you look at the history of borders and the philosophy behind borders, keeping people out with communicable diseases or at least knowing who’s got the communicable diseases when they enter is one of the main reasons to have a border. It is tip-top, a number one reason why you need border enforcement is for exactly this reason. So, all these people are such hypocrites with health. … Democrats aren’t just fine with it, they love it.”

