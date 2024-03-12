Biden Co-Chair Coons: ‘Biden Has Deep Respect for the Classified Document Process’

On Tuesday broadcast of CNN’s “News Central,” Biden campaign co-chair Sen. Chris Coons (D-DE) said “President Biden has deep respect for the classified document process.”

When asked about Special counsel Robert Hur’s testimony before the House Judiciary Committee hearing on the investigation into Biden’s handling of classified documents, Coon said, “What I think really matters here about this whole kerfuffle is that at the end of the day, former President Donald Trump is facing 40 felony counts in a federal action because of his mishandling of federal classified documents, while President Joe Biden has been cleared.”

He continued, “All the back-and-forth about the commentary by the special counsel, I think at the end of the day has been put to rest by President Biden’s forceful, compelling State of the Union Address on Thursday, which makes it clear that the stray comments by a special counsel and a report really don’t amount to much compared to the underlying reality that President Biden has deep respect for the classified document process fully cooperated, and his predecessor did not.”

Coons added, “President Biden has shown over and over his respect for the independence of the Department of Justice, for the independence of the attorney general. Attorney General Merrick Garland has run his Department of Justice in a way that shows his commitment to independence, appointing a former Trump administration official, Robert Hur, to be the special counsel In this particular case.”

