Joy Reid: Trump, GOP ‘Demagoguing’ Laken Riley Murder

MSNBC host Joy Reid said Tuesday on her show “The ReidOut” that former President Donald Trump and Republicans are “demagoguing” the murder of Laken Riley, a 22-year-old nursing student, by an undocumented migrant.

Reid said, “We know that one of the ways that Donald Trump and Republicans are hoping to demagogue their way back into control of the White House and to hold on to control of the Senate, I mean, control of the House and gain control of the Senate, is the immigration issue.”

She continued, “And they have been truly demagoguing an issue of a Georgia young woman who was killed, a Georgia young nursing student named Laken Riley. They have now passed a law called the Laken Riley Act. All Republican members and 37 Democrats voted in the House to support the bill. The legislation requires the detention of any migrant who’s been accused of burglary or theft. My understanding is that burglary and theft are already illegal. What does this law add to the current existing law? Is it just a messaging bill? Does it do anything or change anything?”

Reid added, “I will note for our audience that overall crime is down this year across this country, and migrant crime is negligible. Crime by migrants is negligible.”

