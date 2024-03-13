CNN’s Honig: Trump Charges Dropped in GA Case ‘Embarrassing’ Screwup For Fani Willis

CNN senior legal analyst Elie Honig said Wednesday on CNN’s “Newsroom” that Fulton County, GA Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee dismissing multiple charges in former President Donald Trump’s Georgia election racketeering case is “embarrassing” for Fulton County, GA District Attorney Fani Willis and her team.

Honig said, “I don’t think this ruling changes the type of evidence that the DA’s going to be able to introduce, but it does knock out some of the charges and look, it’s embarrassing for prosecutors. It’s a screwup by prosecutors when you bring a charge and then a judge throws it out before it even goes to trial.”

He continued, “There have been several screwups, frankly, by the DA throughout the history of this case. Going back to the investigative phase, the DA got herself disqualified from a small piece of the case because she created a political conflict of interest. The judge who was overseeing the grand jury removed Fani Willis from the case. We’ve seen Fani Willis make public statements in the church and elsewhere that have now been called into question that I think violate the ethics of prosecutorial rules and now we’ve seen six of the charges thrown out of the case and unlike the conflict of interest issue, this does go to the charges against the defendant. This does go to the indictment itself.”

Honig added, “There is still a case. The lead charge, the racketeering case is still in place, but this is a setback.”

