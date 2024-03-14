CNN’s Sciutto: General John Kelly Said Trump ‘Forgot the Holocaust’

CNN anchor Jim Sciutto said Thursday on ABC’s “The View” that former White House chief of staff John Kelly said former President Donald Trump “forgot the Holocaust.”

Co-host Joy Behar said, “Another threat to the country, Trump. First of all, this guy never met a dictator he didn’t like. We’ve seen him put his arms around all of these dictators, Kim Jong Un, Putin, Orbán from Hungary the other day, had a nice little tete-a-tete with him. John Kelly recounts Trump saying, ‘Hitler did some good things.’ So a dictator is nothing basically even Hitler was nothing without all the followers and all the collaboration that went on. What attracts his followers to him? Do they want this country to be run by a dictator, or are they getting misinformation from A.I.?”

Sciutto said, “It’s a great question because we all have agency in this, right? You know, people have choices, not just in elections but in who we follow, who we amplify, that kind of thing. Clearly there’s a portion of this country that responds to that. There’s no question.”

He added, “I have to tell you when General John Kelly told me the story of Trump’s praise for Hitler, here’s John Kelly, retired Marine general and served in the military for more than four decade, is a Gold Star father, he lost his son in combat in Afghanistan, and he told me, he would sit across from the president at the time, praising Hitler, praising Hitler’s generals for being loyal to him, and he would be flabbergasted that he has to remind Trump, the president of the United States, what Hitler did. He said to me, Kelly said to me I can’t believe he forgot the Holocaust.”

Behar said, “In your opinion is Trump just stupid? What is it?”

Sciutto said, “I think not interested in knowing the facts.”

